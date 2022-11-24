Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has bashed powerful big-hitting batsman Iftikhar Ahmed for his inability to “read a googly”.

Salman’s criticism stems particularly from Pakistan’s group stage clash with Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, where Iftikhar was bowled by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

He had a tough time in the match as he made 13 runs off 17 balls.

For someone who is supposed to be a power-hitter and score plenty of runs through boundaries, Salman noted that this just isn’t good enough from the 32-year-old.

“Iftikhar Ahmed could not read a googly,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-Test series against England, which Iftikhar wasn’t selected for.

The first Test gets underway on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

