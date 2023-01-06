Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam’s cover drive is so good that it is already in physics textbooks in the country, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said.

Many current and former players believe that the 28-year-old possesses one of the best cover drives in the game as it is so silky smooth to watch.

Azam has been in terrific form in Test cricket as of late as he made 348 runs in three Tests against England, which included a century and three half-centuries, at an average of 58.

He is now leading Pakistan in two Tests against New Zealand, where he struck a gorgeous 161 in the first match, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

“You can see his cover drive in school textbooks,” Ramiz said on fans forum with Ramiz as quoted by Cricwick.

With the first Test having ended as a draw, Pakistan and New Zealand are chasing a win in the ongoing second match in Karachi, which will conclude on Friday.

This will be followed by a three-match ODI series, which gets underway on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

