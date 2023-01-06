Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi is a bona fide wicket-taker for Pakistan and he has proven it over and over again, former Australia batsman Mark Waugh said.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats of the game despite only being 22 years old.

Given his ability to dismiss opposition batsmen at any time and in all conditions, Waugh picked the magnificent youngster in his list of top five T20I cricketers.

“He’s a wicket-taker,” the Australian great admitted, as quoted by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) website.

Pakistan are playing two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand right now, but Afridi was not selected for the Test series as he is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

The injury also ruled him out of the three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0.

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended as a draw, meaning both teams will be aiming to win the second and final Test, which will conclude on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

