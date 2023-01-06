Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam worries the Pakistan team will fail if he gets out early, which is why he constantly looks to bat for long periods of time, former India batsman Rohan Gavaskar said.

Rohan, the son of iconic India batsman Sunil Gavaskar, pointed out that Azam seems to have this mindset especially when his side is batting first.

“When he is batting first, he feels that he’s got to stay long because if he fails the team might fail and that can sometimes shackle a player. And that’s what happens to him when they are batting first,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

READ MORE: Mudassar Nazar said Babar Azam was the victim of injustice

Azam led from the front in the first Test against New Zealand as he scored a superb 161, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

Despite trying his best to give his side a chance to win, the match finished as a draw.

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will conclude on Friday in Karachi, after which the three-match ODI series will begin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Your job is to perform quietly, Moin Khan tells big Pakistan powerhouse to keep his head down and work hard

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48250 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301199 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 6871 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8646 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13972 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3053 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2839 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1283 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2477 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1301 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3398 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2401 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...