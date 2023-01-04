Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been the victim of injustice, according to former batsman Mudassar Nazar.

Explaining how this is the case, Nazar noted that Azam was given the captaincy at a very young age.

There were concerns about whether the leadership role would have a negative impact on the 28-year-old’s batting, but so far, he has done well and continued to solidify his reputation as the team’s star batsman.

Nonetheless, Nazar feels that throwing so much pressure on Azam when he was not very experienced could have backfired drastically.

“Babar was given captaincy of all three formats at a very young age and they did [an] injustice to him,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan skipper is now playing against New Zealand in the ongoing two-Test series, which is tied at 0-0 after the first match concluded as a draw.

Azam led from the front with the bat as he struck a brilliant 161, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

The second Test got underway on Monday and he scored 24 in the first innings before being run out.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

