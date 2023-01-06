Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said his son, Azam, needs to keep his head down and perform quietly.

Azam, a wicketkeeper-batsman just like his father, has represented Pakistan in three T20Is to date, with all three games coming in July 2021. But, he failed to make an impact in those matches as he only scored six runs in total.

While many people have accused the 24-year-old of nepotism, especially considering Moin is head coach of the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, instead of listening to his critics, Moin advised his son to keep working hard and set his sights on making a comeback to the national team.

“Azam’s job is to perform quietly,” he told A Sports.

READ MORE: Moin Khan said ask the chief selector about whether Azam Khan will return to the Pakistan team

Pakistan are in the midst of their home series against New Zealand, which consists of two Test matches and three ODIs.

The first Test ended as a draw, while the second game will conclude on Friday in Karachi. The ODI series will start on Monday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Clock is ticking, Yasir Hameed calls on Pakistan six-hitting machine to start delivering soon

Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 2061 ( 30.19 % ) No 4765 ( 69.81 % )

Like this: Like Loading...