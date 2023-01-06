Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz need to be more consistent if they want to continue batting in the middle order and be considered as finishers, interim Pakistan chief selector Shahid Afridi said.

While Shadab and Nawaz do possess plenty of firepower and have played match-winning knocks before, they don’t do it regularly enough.

The men in green are on the lookout for middle order batsmen who can get the team across the finish line in tough situations. If the duo want to be placed in this category, they need to up their game, according to Afridi.

“Nawaz is also not that consistent, and neither is Shadab,” the former captain was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now playing two Test matches against New Zealand. The series is currently tied at 0-0 after the first match finished as a draw.

The second Test will finish on Friday in Karachi, after which the two teams will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand ODI series: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

