Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is pure box office entertainment and without a doubt one of Pakistan’s top players, legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram said.
Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats despite only being 22 years old.
He is currently out of action, though, as he is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.
The tall pace maestro missed the three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0.
He has also not been picked for the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand, which is currently tied at 0-0 after the first match finished as a draw. The second Test got underway on Monday in Karachi.
“He is one of our top players, he is box office,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
After the Test series, Pakistan and New Zealand will play three ODIs, with the first one starting on January 9.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood
