Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah applauded England speedster James Anderson for still being at his best at 40 years old.

Naseem noted that Anderson has continued to enjoy a lot of success since he works hard and “is very fit”.

The 19-year-old called it a “big achievement” that the masterful bowler is still in action and has kept hold of his spot in the side despite England having produced plenty of promising young prospects.

“I think it is a big achievement for him that he is still playing and is very fit… that shows how much hard work he has been doing,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan and England recently faced each other in a three-Test series, with England coming out on top 3-0.

Pakistan are now taking on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, which is tied at 0-0 after the first game ended as a draw.

The second Test is currently going on in Karachi, after which the two sides will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

