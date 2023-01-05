Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former pace bowler Aaqib Javed has questioned the point of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring runs in T20Is if the team can only chase down scores of around 150.

He noted that they need to be scoring faster so that the men in green don’t struggle when faced with run chases that are in the 180 range.

Aaqib stated that something has to change quickly in order for Pakistan to become an even bigger threat in the 20-over format.

“But what’s the point of them scoring runs? You will only win those games where the target is in the 150 range,” he said on Sports Paktv as quoted by Cricwick.

READ MORE: Australia great Adam Gilchrist praises Babar Azam for his adaptability

Currently, Azam and Rizwan are involved in the two-Test series against New Zealand, which comes after Pakistan’s disappointing 3-0 Test whitewash at the hands of England.

Azam struck 161 in the first Test, which came off 280 deliveries and included 15 boundaries and a six.

With the first match having ended as a draw, both Pakistan and New Zealand are searching for a win in the ongoing second Test in Karachi.

Rizwan, meanwhile, was not included in the playing XI for both matches, with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed replacing him as the team’s wicketkeeper-batsman.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: His batting could take a hit, Kamran Akmal worried Pakistan player under too much pressure

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48248 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301195 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 6871 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8646 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13971 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3053 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2839 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1283 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2477 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1301 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3398 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2401 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...