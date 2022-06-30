Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England fast bowler James Anderson said Pakistan pace ace Hasan Ali is “quite quick” and “gives it everything” when bowling.

Hasan recently played alongside Anderson for Lancashire and was on fire with the ball as he took 25 wickets in five County Championship games at an average of 20.60.

Having watched the 27-year-old in action, Anderson was impressed with the effort shown by Hasan.

“He’s quite quick and he gives it everything, every ball,” Anderson told BBC Radio 5 Live as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan will be in action again when Pakistan travel to Sri Lanka to play two Tests from July 16 to 28. The first Test will be held in Galle, while Colombo will host the second Test.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

