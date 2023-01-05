Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed has taken aim at Shan Masood, saying he has “forgotten how to bat”.

He pointed out how Masood is trying to play an aggressive style of cricket, whereby he is taking big risks in order to score runs.

In the two-Test series against New Zealand, the 33-year-old hasn’t been close to his best as he made scores of 3 and 10 in the first match.

In the ongoing second Test in Karachi, he made a quickfire 20 in the first innings.

This has left Tanvir concerned as he feels Masood is taking an approach that deviates from his natural game.

“He has forgotten how to bat as he tries to play aggressively by leaving his wicket so he can somehow score runs,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Once the Test series is done and dusted, Pakistan and New Zealand will play a three-match ODI series, which begins on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 5489 ( 76.66 % ) He is ok! 1243 ( 17.36 % ) He is overrated! 428 ( 5.98 % )

