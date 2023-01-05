Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed wants to see six-hitting extraordinaire Asif Ali back at his very best, but admitted that he has to start delivering soon.

Asif has been given many chances to show what he can do, but he hasn’t been consistent enough to warrant a permanent spot in the Pakistan team.

While he constantly remains on the fringes of selection, considering how brutal he can be when he is on fire, Hameed is worried that the clock is ticking for the 31-year-old.

“Asif needs to start delivering consistently for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

READ MORE: Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim says Asif Ali is a proven match-winner

Pakistan are now facing New Zealand, with their two-Test series currently tied at 0-0 after the first match ended as a draw.

The second Test is currently going on in Karachi, after which three ODIs will be played.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan Team not looking good under head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, ex-batsman says things are grim

What are your thoughts on Asif Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Asif Ali? He is really good! 21 ( 17.95 % ) He is ok! 26 ( 22.22 % ) He is overrated! 70 ( 59.83 % )

Like this: Like Loading...