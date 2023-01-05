Image courtesy of: Unsplash

The Pakistan team is not looking good under head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, former batsman Mudassar Nazar said.

He noted that the “graph has not been on the winning side”, which is serious cause for concern.

The men in green almost got eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup after losing their first two matches to India and Zimbabwe. However, they ended up beating the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals, where they took down New Zealand.

Ultimately, however, they were unable to go all the way and be crowned champions as they lost to England in the final.

They then faced England in a three-Test series on home soil and were beaten 3-0. This marked the first time the national team had been whitewashed in a Test series in Pakistan that consisted of three or more matches.

“Saqlain is relatively young in coaching, under him, the graph has not been on the winning side,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Currently, Pakistan are facing New Zealand in a two-Test series, which is tied at 0-0 after the first game ended as a draw.

The second Test is now taking place in Karachi, after which both teams will face each other in three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He has forgotten how to bat, Tanvir Ahmed on Pakistan batsman taking unnecessary risks

Do you think Saqlain Mushtaq has done a good job as Pakistan head coach? Yes! No! Do you think Saqlain Mushtaq has done a good job as Pakistan head coach? Yes! 2 ( 20 % ) No! 8 ( 80 % )

Like this: Like Loading...