Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali is a proven match-winner as he has done the job for the national team on a few occasions.

Asif is currently representing the men in green in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, he started his campaign on a disappointing note as he only scored two runs in the tense four-wicket loss to India, which happened off the last ball of the match.

Even though more is expected of him, Wasim is backing the 31-year-old to come good.

“Asif Ali is a match-winner,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Following his subpar performance against India, Asif was not been picked for Pakistan’s next three games against Zimbabwe, Netherlands and South Africa.

Pakistan beat the Proteas by 33 runs via the D/L method to stay in the race to qualify for the semi-finals.

Their next game will be against Bangladesh on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

