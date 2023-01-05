Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has crowned Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf the best fast bowler in the world right now.

Rauf has been in outstanding form in limited overs cricket and regularly takes wickets for the men in green at crucial times.

“Looking at all the quicks, Haris Rauf for me [is] the best going round atm (at the moment),” Gibbs said on Twitter.

Rauf recently made his Test debut in the first Test against England, but only took one wicket as he suffered a quad injury that ruled him out for the rest of the series.

Since he has not made a full recovery, he was not picked for the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

