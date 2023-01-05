Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said the greatness of current skipper Babar Azam’s game lies in his ability to pick the gaps and hit fours.

The ex-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman added that the 28-year-old also “provides safety” as he usually doesn’t throw his wicket away and can occupy the crease for long periods of time.

Azam showed this in the recent three-Test series against England as he accumulated 348 runs, which included a century and three half-centuries, at an average of 58.

“The greatness of his game is that he provides safety, plays in the gaps and fours are his game,” Ramiz said on fans forum with Ramiz as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam is now playing in the two-Test series against New Zealand, where he scored a sensational 161 in the first match, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

With the first Test ending as a draw, both teams are on the hunt for a victory in the second and final Test, which started on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

