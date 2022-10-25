Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan has been impressed with Haris Rauf, saying he has been excellent for the men in green.

Rauf led the pace attack when left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi was out of action with a knee ligament injury.

Given his ability to take wickets at crucial times, along with his aggression and bowling speed, which can surpass 150 kph, Imran admitted that there is a lot to like about the 28-year-old.

“Haris Rauf is an excellent bowler,” the former Pakistan Prime Minister was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf and the rest of the Pakistan team are now playing in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

They began their campaign against India on Sunday and lost by four wickets off the last ball of the match.

Rauf finished with figures of 2-36 off his four overs.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

