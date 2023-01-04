Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan big-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed has such confidence in his power-hitting skills that he boldly said he can smash massive sixes in Australia.

The grounds in Australia are known for having long boundaries, but Iftikhar brushed this aside, saying this is irrelevant given how far he can launch the ball.

“The conditions in Australia and New Zealand will be different; we can play well in Australian conditions, I have experience playing there, which will benefit me. Hitting sixes in big Australian grounds is not a problem,” the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Iftikhar recently played in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he scored 114 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 22.80 and a strike-rate of 122.58.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against New Zealand, which is tied at 0-0 as the first match concluded as a draw.

The second Test got underway on Monday in Karachi and will be followed by three ODIs, which start on January 9.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

