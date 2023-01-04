Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan cricketer Yasir Hameed has told big-hitting duo Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah to go learn from Mohammad Rizwan.

He noted that they should talk to the wicketkeeper-batsman about learning to stay at the crease and protect their wickets.

Since England all-rounder Moeen Ali encouraged his teammates to do the same, Hameed cannot understand why Haider and Khushdil can’t take the initiative to pick Rizwan’s brain.

“They both should talk to Rizwan. Rizwan proved with his consistency that he deserves the number one spot in T20Is. So if Moeen Ali is telling England batters to learn to stay on the crease from Rizwan, then why can’t our players learn from him too,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now facing New Zealand in a two-Test series, which is tied at 0-0 after the first match finished as a draw.

The second Test began on Monday in Karachi, after which the two teams will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

