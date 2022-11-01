Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Sami said Iftikhar Ahmed can pitch in with match-winning knocks for the team.

Iftikhar is a powerful striker of the ball who has the ability to score runs in a hurry.

He showcased this during Pakistan’s T20 World Cup clash against India, where he smashed 51 off 34 balls, which included two boundaries and four sixes.

Along with Iftikhar, Sami noted that Pakistan have a number of talented all-rounders, including Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Khushdil Shah.

“We have all-rounders like Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah and also Iftikhar Ahmed who can pitch in match-winning knocks,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following the four-wicket loss against India, Iftikhar made five runs in the one-run defeat to Zimbabwe and six not out in the six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

Pakistan will now face South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

