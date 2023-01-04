Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said 22-year-old power-hitter Haider Ali’s growth has stopped.

Haider had a strong start to his international career, scoring two half-centuries in his first three T20Is.

However, he hasn’t been able to maintain that consistency, which has led to him being dropped and reselected.

He was given an opportunity to shine in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but failed to impress as he only managed to make two runs in the two matches he played.

Mudassar believes that with his form having deserted him at the international level, Haider seems “confused about what to do”.

“Haider was fantastic in U17 and U19 cricket, scoring centuries in 50-over and three-day but unfortunately, he featured in franchise cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “He was growing and suddenly came in the shortest format of the game. He plays with a method of removing the left leg and slogs at mid-wicket; his growth stopped and now he is confused about what to do.”

Pakistan are now facing New Zealand on home soil, with the two-Test series currently tied at 0-0 after the first match ended as a draw.

The second Test started on Monday in Karachi and will be followed by three ODIs, which begin on January 9.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

