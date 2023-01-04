Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh said Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi possesses the ability to swing the ball back into right-handed batsmen beautifully.

Afridi has taken many wickets utilising this particular skill, which is just one of the many strengths he has.

Waugh added that being a left-armer makes a real difference, while Afridi’s height, listed at 6ft 6in, makes it even more difficult for batsmen to play him.

“He is a left-armer so that’s another point of difference. He can swing the ball back into the right-hander,” the Australian great was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) website.

READ MORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam admits Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls extremely fast

The 22-year-old Pakistan pace maestro is currently sitting on the sidelines as he is recovering from a knee injury he sustained in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

He missed the three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, and was also not included in the team for the ongoing two Test matches against New Zealand.

With the first Test finishing as a draw and one match left to play, both sides will be pushing for a win.

The second Test began on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Jaw-dropping versatility, Adam Gilchrist admits Pakistan batsman has achieved worldwide success

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48239 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301157 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 6871 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8641 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13968 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3051 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2839 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1283 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2476 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1298 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3395 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2401 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...