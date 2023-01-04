Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Asif Ali can be the difference maker for Pakistan, but needs to face more balls in order to be at maximum effectiveness, former head coach Mickey Arthur said.

Asif has played a number of jaw-dropping knocks for the men in green and is often seen as one of the best big-hitters in the country.

That said, he failed to impress in the 2022 T20 World Cup as he only scored two runs in the one game he played, which came against India.

The 31-year-old can be hit or miss when he comes out to the crease, but Arthur, who coached Pakistan between 2016 and 2019, pointed out that people can’t expect Asif to put on a show every time, especially in instances where he has so few balls to face.

“Asif Ali the difference, he has to face more balls!” he said on Twitter.

There has been rumours of Arthur potentially returning as Pakistan’s head coach as Najam Sethi, who is heading the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) interim management committee, has already been in touch with him.

Currently, Arthur is the Head of Cricket at Derbyshire, but it remains to be seen if the 54-year-old will accept the job should he be given it.

Pakistan are in the midst of a two-Test series against New Zealand, which is tied at 0-0 after the first match finished as a draw.

The second Test started on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

