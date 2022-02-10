Searing pace, Babar Azam on Pakistan player who can bowl over 150 kph

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Shaheen Shah Afridi is dangerous fast bowler as he has the ability to clock speeds in excess of 150 kph.

Afridi is widely regarded as one of the best seamers in the world right now in all three formats.

In fact, his consistent ability to take wickets resulted in him winning the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year prize in 2021.

Azam, who has not only faced Afridi but seen him in action regularly, noted that the 21-year-old bowls with “searing pace”, as quoted by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Both Azam and Afridi are playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they have been doing very well.

Azam is captaining the Karachi Kings and has amassed 194 runs in five matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 118.29.

Afridi is leading the Lahore Qalandars and has claimed seven wickets in five games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.70.

They will be hoping to maintain their form in the historic home series against Australia, which will see the Australian team tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

The three Tests will be played from March 4 to 25, with the first one being held in Rawalpindi, the second in Karachi and the third in Lahore.

The two sides will then play three ODIs and a one-off T20 International from March 29 to April 5 in Rawalpindi.

