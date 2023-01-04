Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Asif Ali can only win Pakistan 5 out of 100 matches in his current form, former opening batsman Yasir Hameed believes.

The 31-year-old has great potential and firepower, and has showcased both on multiple occasions.

However, since he hasn’t been able to do it consistently enough, it has led to him being dropped and recalled numerous times.

“With his current form, he can win us only five matches out of a 100, which is a low percentage,” Hameed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-match Test series against New Zealand, which is tied at 0-0 as the first Test ended as a draw.

The second Test started on Monday in Karachi, after which the two sides will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

