Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

People can’t get enough of Pakistan captain Babar Azam when he is batting since he is that entertaining to watch, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said.

Many current and former players firmly believe that the 28-year-old is one of the elite batsmen in the world as he has made his presence felt in all three formats.

Most recently, Azam was in action in the three-Test series against England, where he scored 348 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 58.

Despite excelling with the bat, he was unable to stop his side from succumbing to a 3-0 whitewash.

“People enjoyed watching him bat,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

READ MORE: Moin Khan thinks Babar Azam can break all of Pakistan’s batting records

Azam is now leading Pakistan in two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand.

He scored 161 in the first Test, which ended as a draw. Azam’s knock came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

The second Test got underway on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Does he not deserve a chance, Aaqib Javed hopes senior Pakistan player is recalled soon

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 1470 ( 79.37 % ) No! 382 ( 20.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...