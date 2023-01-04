Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar said promising talent Haider Ali needs to go back and play first-class cricket.

Nazar noted that the 22-year-old’s form has gone and the only way to get it back and regain his confidence is by scoring plenty of runs at the domestic level.

Haider most recently represented Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but fell way short of expectations as he only scored two runs in the two matches he played.

Having lost that spark that once had people talking about him non-stop, Nazar feels the youngster needs to put in a lot of hard work in order to get back to competing for a spot in the national team.

“He must go back to first-class cricket and regain [his] form back,” the 66-year-old old Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently involved in a two-match Test series against New Zealand, which is tied at 0-0 after the first game ended as a draw.

The second Test is currently going on in Karachi and will be followed by three ODIs, which begin on Monday.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

