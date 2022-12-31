Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Najam Sethi, head of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) interim management committee, confirmed that he has spoken to Mickey Arthur about becoming head coach of the Pakistan team again.

Arthur previously coached the men in green from 2016 to 2019 before going on to become Sri Lanka’s head coach.

The 54-year-old has since moved on from that position and is now Head of Cricket at Derbyshire, but Sethi is, according to ESPNcricinfo, keen to bring Arthur back.

During his tenure, Arthur helped Pakistan become the number one T20I team and the men in green also won the 2017 Champions Trophy. On top of this, he has sound knowledge of the domestic circuit as he coached the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

One of the other reasons why the PCB are interested in making Arthur head coach again is due to the fact that Saqlain Mushtaq, who currently holds that role, is reportedly not interested in seeking an extension when his contract finishes next month.

Furthermore, the board wants to find someone else to replace him.

It should be noted that Sethi was PCB chairman when Arthur was given the head coach job in 2016. With the same man back at the helm, it remains to be seen if Arthur will return.

Pakistan are currently playing two Tests against New Zealand, which is tied at 0-0 after the first match finished as a draw.

The second Test will get underway on January 2 in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: That’s where his out-swing comes from, Wasim Akram reveals what Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah does

Do you think Saqlain Mushtaq has done a good job as Pakistan head coach? Yes! No! Do you think Saqlain Mushtaq has done a good job as Pakistan head coach? Yes! 0 ( 0 % ) No! 2 ( 100 % )

Like this: Like Loading...