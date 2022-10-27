Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has defended the selection of power-hitting batsman Haider Ali, saying his performances have been getting better.

Haider usually bats in the top or middle order, but has not made many big scores as of late, which is what the men in green require from their middle order batsmen, especially when the opening duo of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan get out early.

Despite this, Wasim pointed out that if people look at Haider’s last few innings, they will see a “marked improvement”.

“About Haider Ali, if you look at his last three matches’ performance, you will see a marked improvement,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Haider featured in Pakistan’s agonising four-wicket T20 World Cup loss to India, which occurred off the last ball of the match.

He failed to have much of an impact with the bat as he made two runs before being dismissed by Hardik Pandya.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Both are one-dimensional, Aaqib Javed hits out at Pakistan power-hitting duo

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3498 ( 61.99 % ) No! 2145 ( 38.01 % )

Like this: Like Loading...