Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said he would like an answer from wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in relation to not having “all the shots”.

While Rizwan has done well for the men in green, especially in T20Is, Moin noted that the 30-year-old needs to increase the number of strokes he has in his arsenal.

He also pointed out that Rizwan favours the on-side, which is something that other cricketers, including interim Pakistan chief selector Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal, have picked up on as well.

“It’s good if Rizwan replied to my statement,” Moin, who coaches the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), told A Sports. “But again I would say that in modern-day cricket if you don’t have all the shots, it would hurt the team.

“The opposing teams then will not let you score freely if you only play only on one side.”

Rizwan is currently part of Pakistan’s team for the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand.

He was not picked for the first Test, with Sarfaraz Ahmed taking his place behind the stumps.

Sarfaraz did well with the bat in the match, which was his first Test since January 2019, as he made scores of 86 and 53.

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

