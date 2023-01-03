Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan swing king Wasim Akram told batting coach Mohammad Yousuf to focus on getting the batsmen to play 180-degree shots first before talking about 360 degrees.

Wasim’s comments come after Yousuf spoke about the need for the Pakistan batsmen to develop the ability to hit the ball all over the ground as international cricket today demands it.

While the Sultan of Swing acknowledged that the batting coach is doing a good thing, he noted that Yousuf needs to start slowly before ramping it up.

He also questioned why the batsmen are not showcasing their diverse shot selection in actual matches if they are doing it in training.

“360 is a bit too much to ask for, just play 180 degrees. This is the practice you do, and if you do [it], then why don’t you apply in the match,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

READ MORE: Shoaib Akhtar wonders how much influence Mohammad Yousuf has

Pakistan are now taking on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, which is tied at 0-0 after the first game ended as a draw.

The second Test started on Monday in Karachi.

Afterwards, Pakistan and New Zealand will play three ODIs from January 9 to 13.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has a fear of failure, ex-India batsman says it’s the 28-year-old’s mental mindset

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28574 ( 19.26 % ) Waqar Younis 2923 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8631 ( 5.82 % ) Shahid Afridi 40870 ( 27.55 % ) Imran Khan 29168 ( 19.66 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3180 ( 2.14 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3211 ( 2.16 % ) Hanif Mohammad 545 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5302 ( 3.57 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3265 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9052 ( 6.1 % ) Saeed Anwar 10495 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1120 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2016 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...