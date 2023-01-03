Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Pakistan swing king Wasim Akram told batting coach Mohammad Yousuf to focus on getting the batsmen to play 180-degree shots first before talking about 360 degrees.
Wasim’s comments come after Yousuf spoke about the need for the Pakistan batsmen to develop the ability to hit the ball all over the ground as international cricket today demands it.
While the Sultan of Swing acknowledged that the batting coach is doing a good thing, he noted that Yousuf needs to start slowly before ramping it up.
He also questioned why the batsmen are not showcasing their diverse shot selection in actual matches if they are doing it in training.
“360 is a bit too much to ask for, just play 180 degrees. This is the practice you do, and if you do [it], then why don’t you apply in the match,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan are now taking on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, which is tied at 0-0 after the first game ended as a draw.
The second Test started on Monday in Karachi.
Afterwards, Pakistan and New Zealand will play three ODIs from January 9 to 13.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood
