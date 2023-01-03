Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam has a fear of failure, not as a batsman but when it comes to the Pakistan team as a whole, former India batsman Rohan Gavaskar pointed out.

He noted that this is Azam’s “mental mindset” as the 28-year-old is constantly under pressure to deliver positive results.

Pakistan were recently beaten 3-0 in their three-Test series against England.

For the team, this marked a new low as prior to this, Pakistan had never been whitewashed in a Test series on home soil that consisted of three matches or more.

Azam’s side were also unable to come away with a win in the first Test against New Zealand as the game ended as a draw.

With the pressure mounting on the star batsman, Gavaskar feels that the fear of failure will start creeping into his mind.

“I think it is a mental mindset with Babar. Fear of failure. I don’t mean fear of failure as a batter,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand began on January 2 in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

