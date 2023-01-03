Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shan Masood has fallen short of expectations after being recalled to the Pakistan team, former batsman Yasir Hameed said.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Masood scored 175 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 43.75 and a strike-rate of 118.24.

He was also picked for the three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, and amassed 54 runs in the one game he played at an average of 27.

As for the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi, he failed to have much of an impact, scoring 3 and 10.

There was a lot expected from the 33-year-old as he had an outstanding season with Derbyshire in the County Championship.

He made 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

Masood also starred in the Vitality Blast, which is England’s T20 competition, as he smashed 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“Shan Masood hasn’t yet delivered as expected,” Hameed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand started on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Start with 180 degrees before talking about 360, Pakistan swing king tells batting coach Mohammad Yousuf

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 5489 ( 76.67 % ) He is ok! 1243 ( 17.36 % ) He is overrated! 427 ( 5.96 % )

Like this: Like Loading...