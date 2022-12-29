Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf might be “an asset in the dressing room”, but I wonder if he actually has a lot of influence, iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said.

Yousuf has been working with the men in green for a while now and has been trying to iron out all the problems related to the batting line-up.

One of the major hurdles has been the middle order, which needs to be strengthened significantly as Pakistan have a history of losing quick wickets.

However, Akhtar wondered if Yousuf has a lot of power, saying he doesn’t know “how much say he has in this team”.

“Yousuf is an asset in the dressing room, but I don’t know how much say he has in this team,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

After a disappointing 3-0 Test series loss to England, Pakistan are looking to get back to winning ways in their two Test matches against New Zealand.

Once the Test series is over, Pakistan and New Zealand will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

