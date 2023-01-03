Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Let’s “play him as an all-rounder” and find out how good he is, interim Pakistan chief selector Shahid Afridi said about fast bowler Aamer Jamal.

Jamal has only represented the men in green in two T20Is, both of which came against England in September 2022.

Since the 26-year-old hasn’t been given enough chances to show what he can do, Afridi wants to see if he can excel with both the bat and ball.

“Play him as an all-rounder, make him bowl and then ask him to bat. You will get to know what type of cricketer he is,” the iconic big-hitter known for smashing massive sixes was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Right now, Pakistan are playing a two-Test series against New Zealand.

With the first Test having ended as a draw, both sides will be closing to secure a series win in the second and final match, which began on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

