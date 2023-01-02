Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fast bowler Aamer Jamal will continue being backed as he is “our emerging player”, spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said.

Jamal has played two T20Is to date, with both coming against England in September 2022.

Despite not having featured for the men in green again, Shadab acknowledged that the 26-year-old is a cricketer on the rise.

“Even if he conceded a lot of runs, we would have backed him because he is our emerging player,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now playing two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand. The first Test finished as a draw, while the second match got underway on Monday in Karachi. As for the ODI series, it will start on January 9.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

