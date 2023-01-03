Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary batsman Javed Miandad said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must ask captain Babar Azam an honest question.

Going into more detail, he noted that the board must have a talk with Azam about whether the captaincy “is taking a toll on him”.

“The board should ask him if captaincy is taking a toll on him. There needs to be an honest conversation between him and the board,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

READ MORE: Javed Miandad questions if Babar Azam is the PCB’s preferred choice as Pakistan captain

The 28-year-old was in great form in the recently-concluded first Test against New Zealand as he made 161, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

That match ended as a draw, which means that both teams will be gunning for a win in the second and final Test, which started on Monday in Karachi.

In the first innings, Azam scored 24 runs before being run out.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shan Masood has fallen short of expectations, former Pakistan batsman says he needs to be better

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 1473 ( 79.24 % ) No! 386 ( 20.76 % )

Like this: Like Loading...