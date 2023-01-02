Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed hopes to see veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik recalled soon as he feels the 40-year-old deserves another chance to play international cricket.

Malik only features in T20 cricket and last played for Pakistan in November 2021.

The senior cricketer earlier revealed that captain Babar Azam tells him which series to play as Pakistan have generally opted to give chances to younger players.

While he hasn’t been given any opportunities in 2022, even though many people felt that he should have been selected for the T20 World Cup, Malik still hasn’t given up hope of representing his country once again.

Having performed well in domestic cricket and being a middle order batsman – something which Pakistan are in desperate need of – Aaqib questioned why it is taking so long for Malik to be recalled.

“Why [is he] not getting a chance?” Aaqib, a former fast bowler, told GeoNews.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are taking on New Zealand in two Test matches right now.

The first Test ended as a draw, while the second one will begin on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

