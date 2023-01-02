Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam possesses such greatness within him but needs to “channel it in the right away”, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said.

Azam has established himself as one of the elite batsmen in the world across all three formats with numerous outstanding performances.

Just recently, he accumulated 348 runs in three Tests against England, which included a hundred and three fifties, at an average of 58.

“He has greatness within him and he just needs to channel it in the right way,” Ramiz, who was recently removed from his PCB role, said on fans forum with Ramiz as quoted by Cricwick.

READ MORE: Shoaib Akhtar says Babar Azam keeps showing why he is number one

Azam is now captaining Pakistan in their two-Test series against New Zealand, which is tied at 0-0 after the first match ended as a draw.

The 28-year-old was brilliant in that match as he struck a magnificent 161 in the first innings, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

The second Test began on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: They like what they see, Kamran Akmal says Pakistan batsman is a fan favourite

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48229 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301097 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6868 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8633 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13966 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3049 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2838 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1283 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2467 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1298 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3383 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2400 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...