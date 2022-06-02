Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said all of Pakistan’s records might be broken by current skipper Babar Azam.

Azam has already smashed a few records, but given how well he is performing, Moin sees an incredibly bright future in store for the 27-year-old.

In the series against Australia, Azam was in red-hot form as he scored 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then made 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he blasted 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“He has the potential of breaking all records in Pakistan,” Moin told Express Entertainment’s Ramadan transmission Piyara Ramzan as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will be in action again during Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

