Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said captain Babar Azam keeps showing why he is the number one batsman in the world as he keeps scoring runs consistently.

Azam has posted a number of big scores in the past couple of weeks as he made 136 in the Test series against England, along with three fifties.

As for the first Test match against New Zealand, which ended as a draw, he stamped his authority once again, scoring a brilliant 161 in the first innings, which came off 280 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

Having further cemented his reputation as one of the top batsmen in international cricket with Test centuries against England and New Zealand, who are top-tier opposition, Akhtar said there is no denying Azam’s greatness.

“[Azam] showed once again why is No. 1 player in the world,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

The second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on January 2 in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

