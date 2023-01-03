Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “not cut out” for T20Is as he constantly “wants to look classic”, pace maestro Shoaib Akhtar said.

Even though the 28-year-old has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for Pakistan in the shortest format, the Rawalpindi Express pointed out that he “always looks for classic cover drives”.

Azam has been criticised in the past for not batting quick enough, especially considering that he opens the batting and it is his job to set a solid platform for the other batsmen to build on.

“Our captain is also not cut out for this format as he always looks for classic cover drives. He wants to look classic,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

In Pakistan’s recent three-Test series against England, Azam amassed 348 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 58.

His side ended up losing the series 3-0, but they are now back in action in their two-Test series against New Zealand.

The first match ended as a draw, while the second Test started on Monday in Karachi.

Following the Tests, the two teams will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

