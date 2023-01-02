Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a major threat when he has the ball in his hand as he bowls extremely quick, former Australia batsman Mark Waugh said.

Afridi’s bowling speed has been clocked above 150 kph in the past, putting him right up there with the fastest bowlers currently playing for Pakistan.

His pace is one of the key reasons why he is able to take so many wickets, while his other attributes include his toe-crushing yorkers, lethal bouncers and ability to swing the ball both ways.

“He’s quick as well,” Waugh was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) website.

READ MORE: Brett Lee says Shaheen Shah Afridi has got really good pace

The 22-year-old missed Pakistan’s three-Test series against England due to a knee injury.

That same injury also resulted in him not being picked for the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand, which is tied at 0-0 after the first match finished as a draw.

The second Test will start on Monday and be held in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Ask the chief selector, Moin Khan on his son Azam Khan returning to the Pakistan team

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48227 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301085 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6868 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8632 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13964 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3049 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2838 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1283 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2466 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1298 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3380 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 790 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2400 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...