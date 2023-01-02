Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan said to ask the chief selector if his son Azam will return to the national team in the near future.

Moin had been referring to Mohammad Wasim, who was the chief selector until recently being removed.

Azam, a 24-year-old big-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman, played three T20Is for Pakistan in July 2021, but has not been picked since then.

With Wasim gone, ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has taken over as interim chief selector.

This has raised speculation about whether big changes will be made to the team in the coming weeks.

However, Moin noted that it is impossible to know what the future holds and ultimately, Azam will come to know where he stands in regard to making his international comeback.

“Now, [only] the chief selector or Azam himself knows about his return to the national side,” the Quetta Gladiators head coach told A Sports.

Pakistan are playing two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand right now.

The first Test ended as a draw, while the second match starts on Monday in Karachi. As for the ODI series, it will begin on January 9.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

