Iconic Australia fast bowler Brett Lee admitted that he is really impressed with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi’s pace.

Afridi, who is Pakistan’s spearhead in all formats, is capable of bowling over 150 kph (93 mph).

The 21-year-old recently captained the Lahore Qalandars to glory in PSL 7 and was in tremendous form throughout the tournament.

He finished as the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 13 games at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57.

“He’s got really good pace,” Lee said on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi will now be hoping to maintain his wicket-taking form in the upcoming series against Australia, who are in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The historic series, which will be played from March 4 to April 5, will consist of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International.

