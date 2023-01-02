Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed said big-hitter Asif Ali’s consistency has deserted him.

Asif is arguably Pakistan’s best power-hitter, but hasn’t been able to deliver match-winning knocks on a consistent basis.

This has led him to be in and out of the squad lately as many others batsmen have been given the opportunity to cement their place as the national team’s finisher.

While some feel the 31-year-old is being treated harshly, Hameed admitted that he just isn’t getting the job done at the moment.

“He hasn’t delivered consistently for Pakistan,” the 44-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

READ MORE: Interim Pakistan chief selector Shahid Afridi says Asif Ali blew his chance

Pakistan are in the midst of a home series against New Zealand, which began with the first Test ending as a draw.

The second match will get underway on Monday in Karachi. Following this, they will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: An emerging player for Pakistan, Shadab Khan on fast bowler who will continue being backed

What are your thoughts on Asif Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Asif Ali? He is really good! 11 ( 13.25 % ) He is ok! 21 ( 25.3 % ) He is overrated! 51 ( 61.45 % )

Like this: Like Loading...