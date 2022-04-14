Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has revealed that captain Babar Azam tells him which series to play.

Malik noted that he talks to Azam prior to limited overs series and sees if he will be needed or if youngsters will be given a chance.

Since the 40-year-old still wants to keep playing international cricket, he is satisfied to keep featuring in a few series here and there.

“We do talk on [a] regular basis and we had the conversation about my future plans during the World Cup, I told him that after how everything panned out – I don’t feel like continuing anymore. However, if you ask me personally then of course I still want to represent my country,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I asked Babar to communicate with me, even if that means playing limited series. He told me to play the series against Bangladesh and I did. Following that, we had a series against West Indies and Babar said he wanted to play a couple of youngsters and I stepped aside and rested for that series.”

Azam was recently in action against Australia, where he made his presence felt with the bat.

He made 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

In the three-match ODI series, he continued his fine run of form by scoring 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he struck 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

