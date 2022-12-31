Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal pointed out that fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has an obvious weakness when it comes to playing on the off-side.

He noted that many teams have already figured this out and cannot believe that none of the coaches involved with the Pakistan team have done anything about it.

Akmal questioned why there are so many coaches if they are not helping players improve.

“In [the] Asia Cup, teams knew Mohammad Rizwan [was] weak on [the] off-side but who are responsible for bringing betterment, why there are six coaches in [the] support staff, they should tell what they are doing. International teams analyse and work on it, they don’t just sit with an empty mind in the dressing room,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan was not picked in the Pakistan team for the first Test against New Zealand, which ended as a draw.

The second Test will get underway on January 2 in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

