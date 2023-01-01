Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam believes that the “Pakistan team revolves around his batting”, former India batsman Rohan Gavaskar said.

Azam, who captains Pakistan in all three formats, is the team’s most consistent run-scorer and regularly has to rescue them from precarious positions.

He put on a show in the recently-concluded first Test against New Zealand, where he made a brilliant 161, which came off 280 deliveries and included 15 boundaries and a six. Despite the 28-year-old starring with the bat, the match ended as a draw.

“I could be wrong here; he (Babar Azam) feels that the Pakistan team revolves around his batting,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Following the first game’s outcome, Pakistan and New Zealand will have their sights set on a series win in the second and final Test, which begins on Monday in Karachi.

After the second Test, the two sides will play three ODIs.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

